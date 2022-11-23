Dero Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.33 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00023820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $51.33 million and $131,028.96 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,508.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00471986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00118682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00812225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.01 or 0.00690629 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00239261 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,052,772 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

