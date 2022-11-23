Destiny Pharma’s (DEST) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Destiny Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LON DEST traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 32 ($0.38). 5,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.40. The company has a market cap of £23.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. Destiny Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 31.30 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 118 ($1.40).

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.