Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rowe dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

