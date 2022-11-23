DG Capital Management LLC Has $17.14 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials comprises about 6.2% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Summit Materials worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 3,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.