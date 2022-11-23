DG Capital Management LLC Purchases 440,725 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,725 shares during the period. Community Health Systems accounts for 5.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,415,000 after buying an additional 167,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,331. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

