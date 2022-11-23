DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 99.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $135.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.