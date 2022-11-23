DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 99.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Shares of DKS opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $135.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.