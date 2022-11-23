DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

