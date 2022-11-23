DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.26.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
