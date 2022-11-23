DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $136.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after buying an additional 520,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

