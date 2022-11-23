DigiByte Market Capitalization Tops $116.50 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. DigiByte has a total market cap of $116.50 million and $4.36 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00465068 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025609 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00121354 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00808407 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00685093 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001747 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00239114 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,820,464,228 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
