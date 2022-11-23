Dogelon Mars Market Capitalization Hits $154.09 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $154.09 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,559,235,417,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

