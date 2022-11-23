Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $194.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

DLTR stock opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

