Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

