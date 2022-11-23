Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $197.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.