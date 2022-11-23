Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

