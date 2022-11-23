Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after acquiring an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $636,001,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $170.82 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

