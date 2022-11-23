Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 190 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

