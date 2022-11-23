dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.35

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.35 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 87.28 ($1.03). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 108,437 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOTD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.04) to GBX 100 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.35. The company has a market capitalization of £280.34 million and a P/E ratio of 2,205.00.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

