Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s previous close.

DRX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.89) to GBX 950 ($11.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 767.17 ($9.07).

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 626 ($7.40) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 574.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 662.37. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,227.45.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

