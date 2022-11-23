Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.