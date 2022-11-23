Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

