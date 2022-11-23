Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of -0.15.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,850 shares of company stock worth $3,346,924 over the last ninety days. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duolingo by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Portman Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $4,842,000. Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $399,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

