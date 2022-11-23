e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.71

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.71 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 663068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. abrdn plc raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,406,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

