Edgecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $206.81 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $206.81 million and approximately $32.61 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

