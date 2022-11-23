Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 4,277 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.71 and a 200-day moving average of $177.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

