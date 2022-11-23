Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 177,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Big Lots by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Big Lots by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,940 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

