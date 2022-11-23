Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 55,277 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,277 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

