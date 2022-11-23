Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

