Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.47 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

FRT stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Barclays lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

