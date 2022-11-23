Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nasdaq by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

NDAQ opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

