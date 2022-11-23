Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 43,099 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,200,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 647.5% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CRH by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 106,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($51.02) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

