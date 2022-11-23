Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 82,310 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,310 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Rollins by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of ROL opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.