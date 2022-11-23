Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 3.9% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,113,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

