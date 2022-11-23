Efinity Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $134,203.54 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $46.03 million and approximately $134,203.54 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.47 or 0.08667009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00474286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.11 or 0.29034726 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,612,299 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.