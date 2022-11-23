Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) PT Lowered to C$0.60

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 16.9 %

OTCMKTS:EGTYF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

