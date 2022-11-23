Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAT) Trading Down 1.2%

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

Elanco Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 321.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.