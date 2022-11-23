Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAT) Trading Down 1.2%

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 3.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.
Elanco Animal Health Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 321.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAT)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.