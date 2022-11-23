EMC Capital Management Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises about 0.4% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in First Horizon by 10.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 227.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,939. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

