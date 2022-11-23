EMC Capital Management Boosts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,761. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

