EMC Capital Management Buys 5,195 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair comprises approximately 0.6% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $274,214,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,353 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.9 %

DINO stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

