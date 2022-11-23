EMC Capital Management Grows Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.06. 1,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

