EMC Capital Management Has $243,000 Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,376,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,468,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

HAFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

