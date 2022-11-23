EMC Capital Management Has $278,000 Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,943. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

