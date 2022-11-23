EMC Capital Management Purchases 414 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Shares of GPI stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

