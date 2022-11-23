EMC Capital Management Raises Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 580.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 480,196 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $5,249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,922. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

