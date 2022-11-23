Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) dropped 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 451,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 412,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 45.75, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

