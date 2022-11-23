Employers (NYSE:EIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.75

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 45,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Employers by 6.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

