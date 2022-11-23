Empower Price Tops $2.42 on Top Exchanges (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Empower has a total market capitalization of $26.99 million and approximately $37,759.15 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00014503 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Empower has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official website is clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 2.35794069 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39,271.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars.

