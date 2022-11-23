Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.81

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.81 and traded as low as C$53.43. Enbridge shares last traded at C$54.08, with a volume of 20,187,902 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.94.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

About Enbridge

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 126.48%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

