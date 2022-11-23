Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Enstar Group worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Enstar Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Enstar Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enstar Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Enstar Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

