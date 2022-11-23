Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.12% of Entegris worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 136.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.26. 16,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,343. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.