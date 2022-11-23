Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Position Boosted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099,112 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.21% of Envista worth $201,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Envista by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,877,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $37,385,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $36,982,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.